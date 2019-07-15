Back-to-back comeback wins have the South Okanagan Flames within one win of their first ever Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League championship.
The Flames overcame a 7-4 deficit to beat the Kamloops Venom 12-9 Sunday at the Oliver Arena to grab a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.
It came on the heels of a thrilling 16-15 double-overtime win over the Venom in Game 1 Friday in Kamloops.
The Flames can close it out with a victory Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Kamloops Memorial Arena.
If necessary, Game 4 would be played Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Oliver Arena.
Game 2 – Flames 12 Venom 9: Logan Cote and Eythan Konno each scored four goals and Game 1 hero Cairo Rogers added two goals and five assists as the Flames won Sunday night.
Alex Nimmo and and Chace Moog each had a goal and two assists and Zander Torres chipped in three helpers for the Flames, who were outshot 46-45.
Trey Deregousoff led Kamloops with two goals and four assists and Myki Drabiuk also scored twice.
Kamloops opened up a 7-4 lead after one period but the Flames grabbed a 9-8 lead after two and goalie Connor Ramage and the South Okanagan defence slammed the door in the third period.
Game 1 – Flames 16 Venom 15 (2-OT): Rogers’ sixth goal of the game at 1:52 of the second 10-minute overtime period gave the Flames the vital road victory.
Rogers scored both the goals in overtime, his first one tying the game with 2:09 to go in the first extra session. Rogers added two assists for an eight-point night.
Zander Torres logged four goals and four assists, Nimmo racked up three goals and eight assists and Liam McLaren bagged two goals and two assists for the Flames, who trailed 6-4 and 12-8 at the period breaks.
The Flames trailed 12-9 with just over three minutes to go before rallying, with Torres ultimately tying the game with 58 seconds left.
Jake MacLeod also had a goal and Moog and Carson Shortreed each had two assists for the Flames, who outshot Kamloops 52-47.
Drabiuk had a huge game for Kamloops with eight goals and three assists. Deregousoff had three goals – including one in overtime – and four assists and Tanner Koroluk scored twice.
If a Game 5 is required in the series it would be played Saturday in Kamloops.
