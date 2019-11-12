Ben Cougny setting up Peter Toth was a familiar refrain as TC Auto Sales rolled to their second straight win to open the Bad Tattoo Masters Indoor Soccer League season.
Toth collected four goals and Cougny amassed a goal and seven assists as TC Auto beat Theos 9-5 Sunday at the Adidas Sportsplex.
Herb Alex scored twice and Joe Kandola and Charley Mayer also connected for TC Auto, who led 5-1 at halftime.
Zico Pescada and Mike Weckel each scored twice and Andy Burt once for Theos, who hit the crossbar four times in the first half.
Paul Borba had a hat-trick and three assists as Harvey Lister Webb defeated Penticton Lock and Key 8-3.
Brian Johnston also had the hatty, Derrick Webb a goal and two assists and Gord McLaren a single goal for the winners, who led 4-2 at the break. Goalie Tom McGill, who had two goals last week, chipped in another assist.
Reid Jenkins, Mike Clift and Dave Cruickshank replied for PLK with Yann Calmets carding two assists.
In games this Sunday, TC Auto faces PLK at 10 a.m., and HLW takes on Theos at 11:10 a.m.
