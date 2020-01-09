The Penticton Vees and Trail Smoke Eaters couldn’t have scripted it much better for “World Championship Weekend”.
The Vees of 1955 and the Smoke Eaters of 1961 were world championship teams, and the teams that will suit up this weekend are two of the best in the B.C. Hockey League with championship aspirations of their own.
The Vees (31-10-1-1) are 10 points ahead of the Smokies in the Interior Division with Trail holding one game in hand. If Trail (25-13-2-2) is to have a realistic chance of ending Penticton’s eight-year run as Interior pennant winners, they need to make it happen this weekend.
The teams meet Friday at 7 p.m. in Trail and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
“In the situation we’re in, the last thing we want is to get swept,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson. “Even with a split, we’re 10 points up with only 13 games left.”
Harbinson said the key for the Vees will be to shut down Trail’s top players and neutralize their power play.
That may be easier said than done. Kent Johnson (29 goals, 76 points), Owen Ozar (51 points) and Michael Colella (48 points) are the top three scorers in the BCHL. And Phillippe Lapointe has 38 points in only 21 games after missing the first 21 games due to injury.
Trail’s power play is second in the league at 25.8 per cent, though they have the most power play goals with 51 scored in 198 chances. Coquitlam has 47, with the Vees fifth with 38.
Penticton leads the league with 161 goals scored, Coquitlam has 156 and Trail 155.
The Vees have their own lethal offensive attack. Jay O’Brien is fourth in the league with 47 points, with David Silye fifth at 46 and Lukas Sillinger sixth at 45. Vees’ Danny Weight is also in the top 10 with 43 points.
Penticton won the first three meetings over Trail before the Smoke Eaters won at the SOEC on Nov. 6. The teams haven’t met since and won’t see each other again in the regular season after this weekend.
The Vees have won four straight games and have points in seven straight, including a hard-fought 3-1 home-ice win over Langley on Wednesday.
Trail has won four straight games and six of their last seven. Their home game on Tuesday against Merritt had to be postponed due to poor winter road conditions.
ICE CHIPS: Vees F O’Brien, who missed the last 10 games due to injury, is probable to return this weekend … The Canadian Junior Hockey League roster deadline arrives today at 4 p.m. All teams must be under the 23-player limit (including a minimum of two goaltenders) on their active roster by then.
