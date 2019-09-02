The team of Jim Haddrell, Martin Nisbet, Eric Johnson and Jerry Sauve collected 92 points to win the Summerland Golf and Country Club senior men’s day "Waltz Time" outing on Thursday.
In second place by countback with 88 points were Peter Schnurr, Garth Humphreys, George Carswell and Bob Tamblyn.
Third place went to Barry Wicker, Sandy McDowell, Al Thomas and Art Ecker.
Eight players shared the deuce pot with Jerry Sauve notching two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.