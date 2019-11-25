Zico Pescada made sure Theos got their first win while Paul Borba made sure TC Auto Sales suffered their first defeat.
Pescada racked up six goals and two assists as Theos outgunned Penticton Lock and Key 9-7 in Bad Tattoo Brewery Masters Indoor Soccer League play Sunday at the Adidas Sportsplex.
Andy Burt, Nikos Theodosakis and Joe Kandola also scored for Theos (1-3) in a game that was tied 3-3 at halftime.
Pescada now leads the league scoring race with 20 points.
Phil Barata bagged four goals, Reid Jenkins, Al Manning and Peter Toth also scored and Ken Horncastle carded four assists for PLK (1-3).
Borba delivered four goals as Harvey-Lister-Webb thumped TC Auto 10-4, leaving the two teams tied for first place with 3-1 records.
Brian Johnston logged two goals and two assists, Keith Johnstone scored twice, Derrick Webb had a goal and two helpers and Pascal Delaquis a single goal for the winners.
Tom McGill was terrific again in goal and added another assist, giving him a remarkable two goals and five points in four games while playing in net.
Ben Cougny with two, Kandola and Toth scored for TC, who trailed by just 4-3 at the half.
In games this Sunday, HLW takes on PLK at 10 a.m., then itès Theos against TC Auto at 11:10 a.m.
