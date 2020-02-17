Mission accomplished for the heavily favoured Summerland Rockets.
The host Summerland squad breezed to a pair of lopsided victories on the weekend to capture the Okanagan Valley Senior Girls’ 2A Basketball Championship and qualify for the provincial championship in Langley.
Only one berth to the provincials – set for Feb. 26-29 at the Langley Event Centre – was available at the Valleys and the No. 1 seed Rockets had little difficulty getting it.
In the final, Valleys MVP Laska Hughes again came off the bench and lit it up from three-point range as the Rockets opened up a 40-17 halftime lead over Fulton (Vernon) and cruised to an 80-41 victory.
Hughes, Brinay Burdick and Alyssa Robinson each hit multiple shots from downtown as the team drained eight three-pointers in the opening half.
Grade 10 guard Tayla Ingram was one of five players to score in double-digits and led the team with 15 points, most of which came on the fast break.
Jacquline Mansiere chipped in 12 points while Navi Hughes and Alyssa Mullin continued the long-range assault in the second half.
Jaina Stockman was her usual reliable and dependable defender and rebounder, said Rockets head coach Jeff Goodis.
In the semifinal, Hughes came off the bench and sparked an early run as the Rockets rolled past Merritt 70-14. Robinson, Lexi Corday and Burdick joined Hughes with double-digit scoring and Karrah Roelfsema added six points.
Corday, Burdick and Robinson were named to the Valley First All-Star team.
Summerland boasts an overall record of 17-4 and were ranked 10th provincially heading into the Valleys.
The Rockets will find out later today their seeding and first-round opponent at the provincials.
