After a hard-fought win in a bruising encounter in Langley 24 hours earlier, the Penticton Vees road show got derailed by the Coquitlam Express.
Greg Lapointe and Bradley Ong each scored twice as the Express thumped the Vees 7-2 in a battle for first place overall in the BCHL Wednesday at the Poirier Sports and Leisure Centre.
Connor Gregga, Ethan O’Rourke and Christian MacDougall also scored for the Express (22-5-0), who have won 10 of their last 11 games.
Former Vees captain Massimo Rizzo carded two assists in his first game against Penticton, and now has 19 points in 18 games with the Express.
David Silye and Tyler Ho scored for the Vees (21-6-1), who had a three-game winning streak halted and are now 15-4 on the road this season.
Clay Stevenson made 24 saves for the Express. Yaniv Perets gave up five goals before being relieved by Carl Stankowski nine minutes into the third period.
The two Vees goalies made just 19 saves on 26 shots.
The Vees carried the play in the first half of the opening period but couldn’t solve Stevenson. Coquitlam righted the ship at the media timeout and took the lead at 13:54 as Lapointe scored on a rebound after Josh Wildauer deflected Drew Cooper’s point shot.
Lapointe made it 2-0 at 1:04 of the second as his pass from behind the net caromed in off the pads of Perets, with Wildauer and Cooper again drawing assists.
Vees defenceman Conner Hutchison was assessed a double-minor for high-sticking and Gregga scored on the first half of the power play at 5:45, knocking in a rebound of Rizzo’s shot.
The Vees got a four-minute power play of their own and couldn’t score, but did so a minute later as Silye stuffed the puck home after Colton Kitchen’s shot bounced in front off the end boards. Jay O’Brien – second in the BCHL with 42 points – also had an assist.
The Vees — playing their fourth game in six nights — ran into penalty trouble in the third period and it proved costly as Ong on a 5-on-3 and O’Rourke on a 5-on-4 scored in an 18-second span to make it 5-1.
Stankowski came on and was greeted 1:40 later by Ong’s second goal of the night.
Ho scored a shorthanded goal on a
terrific individual effort at 14:58 to make it 6-2.
The Express would fire the last salvo as MacDougall netted his first BCHL goal with 1:04 to play.
The Vees remained four points ahead of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks for first place in the Interior Division.
Salmon Arm, which has two games in hand, hosts the Wenatchee Wild Thursday night.
The Vees are back home to take on the Chilliwack Chiefs Friday at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre. It ends a stretch of nine games in 17 days for Penticton.
ICE CHIPS: Vees first-line winger Lukas Sillinger missed the game with an undisclosed injury, while D Ethan Martini and D Cade Webber remained sidelined with upper-body ailments. D Conner Elliot from the Okanagan Rockets major midget team once again suited up as an affiliated player.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.