The Summerland Rockets won two out of four games to finish 13th overall at the B.C. Senior Girls’ AA High School Basketball Championship in Langley on the weekend.
Summerland lost its first two games to St. Thomas Aquinas and Viqueen’s from Nechako Valley, before closing out a terrific season on a positive note with wins over Caledonia and Holy Cross.
In the opener, the Aquinas – who boast two players who will be competing at the NCAA women’s level next season – breezed past the Rockets 74-25. Brinay Burdick with 12 and Navi Hughes with five points led the Rockets.
The Rockets struggled to find their rhythm against Viqueens, falling behind by 19 and having a furious rally in the last six minutes fall short in a 56-47 defeat.
Burdich and Corday carried the offence with 23 and 12 points, respectively, while hauling down 10 rebounds apiece. Jaina Stockman added six points and six boards.
Player-of-the-game Corday racked up 17 and all 11 Rockets hit the scoresheet in an easy 84-22 win over Caledonia.
Burdick, Laska Hughes, Aly Robinson, Alyssa Mullin, Tayla Ingram and Burdick all connected from long range in the contest.
In the 13th place game, the Rockets jumped out to a quick lead, but foul trouble started to mount and the game was close throughout. The Rockets led by six entering the fourth quarter but Holy Cross tied the game at 54-54 with under three minutes to play.
Summerland responded by ending the game on a 7-1 run to win 61-55.
Burdick led the team in scoring for the fourth consecutive game with 21 points while Grade 10 player Ingram scored 13 points. Grade 12 Jacquline Mansiere was instrumental in the closing minutes blocking several shots and grabbing key defensive rebounds.
Head coach Jeff Goodis said hopes are high for next season as the team returns four starters as well as Valley championship MVP Laska Hughes.
The Rockets wish to thank and extend best wishes to graduating Grade 12s captain Aly Robinson, assistant Olivia Harrold, Karrah Roelfsema, Navi Hughes and Jacquline Mansiere.