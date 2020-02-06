The Penticton Vees will celebrate a ninth straight Interior Division pennant.
It could happen as early as Friday night – ironically, with their ninth straight victory and some outside help.
Or it could happen on Sunday, in the Vees only Sunday afternoon home game of the regular season.
The Vees (39-11-1-1) continue a season-ending nine-game homestand by facing the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday at 7 p.m. and the West Kelowna Warriors Sunday at 2 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
“It would be a nice achievement, it’s something we’ve been shooting for,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson. “If we win both games, obviously it won’t matter what (Trail Smoke Eaters) does.”
The Vees magic number to clinch is three points. A Vees win over Salmon Arm combined with a Trail loss to West Kelowna Friday night in either regulation, overtime or a shootout would seal the deal for Penticton.
Salmon Arm (27-20-3-1) has been rolling of late with four straight wins after a December skid, and have moved a point ahead of Vernon for third place in the Interior.
The Vees have won the last three in the six-game season series after the Silverbacks took the first two games in Salmon Arm.
Sunday’s matinee is a potential first-round playoff matchup as the Vees go for the six-game season series sweep of West Kelowna (14-29-5-3).
“It might be a chance for us to clinch and a great opportunity for families to come out and enjoy an afternoon game against our closest rival,” said Harbinson.
The Warriors are also in position to clinch – albeit a playoff berth – this weekend. West Kelowna is 12 points ahead of Merritt for the BCHL’s 16th and final playoff spot with each team having just seven games left.
As it stands, the Warriors would face the Vees in the first round, though that could change as West Kelowna is only four points behind likely Interior crossover team – Prince George Spruce Kings. The Warriors are five points behind the other likely crossover team – the Victoria Grizzles.
The Vees are coming off a hard-fought 4-3 win over Surrey Eagles Wednesday at the SOEC.
Vees star Jay O’Brien scored twice, including the winner with 20 seconds left in the middle period, and won the praises of his head coach.
“We’ve encouraged him to shoot more on the power play and he came through on it with a great shot for his first goal,” said Harbinson. “The (winner) was impressive with the sheer determination to battle three guys and then whack it home on the second rebound. It was a playoff kind of goal … we can’t just rely on skill to score.
“That kind of grit has been contagious throughout our lineup and that’s why we haven’t been giving up much on most nights.”
The Vees will again be without forward Jackson Niedermayer due to injury this weekend. Yaniv Perets will get the start in goal after Carl Stankowski got the win versus Surrey.
ICE CHIPS: The Vees will be hosting a “coach’s corner” open mic type event shortly after Sunday afternoon’s game at Match Eatery at the Lake City Casino. Harbinson will be joined by F Lukas Sillinger and D Ethan Martini and fans are encouraged to attend and ask questions at the event … The BCHL and LNG Canada are proud to present the BCHL Volunteer Award to Annet Pogge-Gordon who has been a volunteer with the Vees for over 15 years. Over the years, Pogge has had various roles with the team, but her main job is to act as the scout liaison, heading up the scout sign-in, making sure they know where to go, as well as providing them with food.
