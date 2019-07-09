The South Okanagan Flames stayed alive and made a statement in the process.
Alex Nimmo racked up six goals and five assists as the visiting Flames torched the Vernon Tigers 16-4 Monday at Kal Tire Place to force a third and deciding game in the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League semifinal playoff series.
The showdown goes Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Oliver Arena, where the Tigers triumphed 10-6 in Game 1 to push the Flames to the brink.
But the Flames came out meaning business in Vernon, leading 3-1 after one period and running wild with nine goals in the second to grab a commanding 12-3 lead.
Liam McLaren scored four goals, Logan Cote had a hat-trick and three helpers, Cairo Rogers clicked twice and Carson Shortreed added a solo for the Flames, who a 10-game playoff losing streak to the defending-champion Tigers.
The Flames now unbeaten in four games in Vernon’s building this season.
Conor Webb, Thomas Mackiewich, Drayden Harshenin and Chase Wirth got the Vernon goals.
The winner of the series advance to the play the Kamloops Venom in a best-of-five final starting Friday in Kamloops.
