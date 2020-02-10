Ben Cougny and Joe Kandola kept TC Auto on course to capture the Bad Tattoo Brewery Masters Indoor Soccer League regular season title.
Cougny added six goals and four assists to his league-leading point total and Kandola carded four goals and three assists as TC Auto outgunned Penticton Lock and Key 13-8 Sunday at the Adidas Sportsplex.
Stefan Lang scored twice and Charley Mayer added a goal and three helpers as TC Auto maintained an eight-point lead on second-place Harvey-Lister-Webb in the standings.
Al Manning had three goals, Reid Jenkins and Ron Dirksen each scored twice and Andre Jung had a goal and two assists for last-place PLK.
It was only 5-3 at halftime before the offences ran wild after the break.
It was another dynamic duo stealing the show in the late game as Brian Johnston piled up six goals and three assists and Paul Borba added five goals and two apples as HLW torched Theos 15-5.
Derrick Webb had two goals and four assists, Vlado Zamecnik had a goal and two assists and Dave Cruickshank also scored for HLW, who led 7-2 at the break.
Goalie Tom McGill had yet another assist and has three goals and 16 points on the season.
Reid Jenkins, Ron Harris, Rob Jackson, Carlos Mendonca and Dirksen scored for Theos, who were without injured star Zico Pescada (knee).
Cougny leads the league with 73 points, Johnston leads the way in goals with 45 and is second with 67 points. Borba also reached the 40-goal plateau and is third with 55 points, Kandola has 38 goals and 53 points and Pescada rounds out the top five with 51 points.
In games this Sunday, TC Auto plays HLW at 10 a.m. and PLK faces Theos at 11:10 a.m.
