There were more than a few Mike strikes in Monday Night Mixed 5-pin bowling league action at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.
Mike Elder swept the board on the men’s side with the high single of 311, high four-game of 1,022 and boosted his high average to 250.
On the ladies’ side, Shawna Holiday carded the high single of 313 while Trudy Van Kessel had a 305 to lead to the high four-game score of 902 and high average of 198.
Team Elasoff had the high single of 891 and Team Bradford the high four-game of 3,040.
In Thursday Night Men’s 10-pin play, Bob Biro once again ran wild with the high single of 215, high triple of 578 and high average of 184.
Lorne Vipond tossed a 199 and Luke Compton delivered a 195 and 190.
Nor-Mar Trucking took the team high single of 901 and high triple of 2,630.