The Penticton Vees showed no ill effects of a 10-day holiday layoff as they opened 2020 with a key divisional road victory over their biggest rival.
Liam Malmquist collected a goal and an assist as the Vees defeated the Vernon Vipers 3-1 in a BCHL New Year’s Day matinee in front of 2,023 fans at Kal Tire Place.
Tristan Amonte and Evan McIntyre also scored as the Vees (28-10-1-1) opened up an eight-point lead over second-place Trail Smoke Eaters as they bid for a ninth straight Interior Division pennant.
Christian Felton replied for Vernon (20-16-1-1), who stayed tied for fourth place with the Wenatchee Wild, each two points behind third-place Salmon Arm.
Vernon had returned early from the holiday break, splitting two games against Salmon Arm on the weekend.
Carl Stankowski made 20 saves for the Vees while James Porter Jr. had 24 stops for Vernon.
The Vees forged ahead at 11:30 as Lukas Sillinger teed up Amonte in the slot to rifle a shot past Porter on the blocker side. Colton Kalezic – returning after missing the last two games with a hand injury – also assisted.
The lead didn’t last long as Felton’s point blast glanced off a Vees defender and squeezed between Stankowski’s pads at 13:39.
Penticton scored twice in the second period to open up a 3-1 lead.
Danny Weight took a feed from Darwin Lakoduc behind the net and made a perfect touch pass to Malmquist to rip by Porter on the glove side at 3:24.
McIntyre doubled the lead at 5:51 blowing a slapshot through traffic and past Porter after Malmquist and Carson Kosobud did a terrific job to keep the puck alive at the Vernon blueline.
The Vees were able to cruise from there despite having to kill off a pair of Vernon power plays in the third period.
Amonte, Felton and McIntyre were the three stars.
The Vees visit the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday at 7 p.m. and are back home to play the Victoria Grizzlies Saturday at 6 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
After the weekend, the Vees will have 16 games left with only three of those on the road.
ICE CHIPS: Vees F Jay O’Brien (foot) and D Steve Holtz (upper-body) each missed a seventh straight game, while D Cade Webber (lower-body) missed his 17th straight game. O’Brien, who is close to returning, still leads the Vees and is tied for third in the BCHL in scoring with 47 points… D Joshua Niedermayer suited up for the Vees as an affiliated player for a third straight contest. Niedermayer, 15, is the younger brother of Vees F Jackson Niedermayer … Vees captain David Silye played his 200th BCHL regular season game … The Coquitlam Express (33-5-0) have won 14 straight games and are up to No. 3 in the final Canadian Junior Hockey League weekly rankings of 2019. The Vees, eight points behind Coquitlam for first place overall, are the only other BCHL team in the rankings - as an honourable mention. Alberta league teams Brooks Bandits and Sherwood Park Crusaders remained one-two in the rankings. The first rankings of 2020 will be released Jan. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.