The Pen-Hi Lakers posted one win in four games in their first action since the Christmas break at the Fulton senior boys’ basketball tournament in Vernon on the weekend.
With the Lakers playing their first Valley 3A league game since the holidays Tuesday at Pen-Hi against Mount Boucherie, head coach Raj Dhillon was pleased to get some games in.
He said the Lakers competed hard in each game they played - against Sahali, George Elliot, Fulton and Grand Forks.
“We were getting the shots we wanted and would normally make, we just couldn’t get of them enough to go,” said Dhillon. “We were shaking off a bit of rust from the break. Overall, we’ve made a lot of progress since the start of the season.”
Lakers’ Jordan Moore was a tournament all-star, averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Tuesday’s game, a 6 p.m. start, will be the Lakers last home game. Pen-Hi is 2-1 in league play.
On Thursday, the Lakers head south to Oliver to play the Southern Okanagan Secondary Hornets in the annual Old Shoe Classic game at 5 p.m.
“(Oliver) beat us in last year’s game so we’re going there to get the Shoe back,” declared Dhillon.
The Lakers will play in the Salmon Arm tournament on Friday and Saturday.
“Right now our goal is to make the Valley championship and put ourselves in position to reach the finals,” said Dhillon.
