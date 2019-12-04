Eleven B.C. Hockey League players made the final cut for the Canada West team that will compete in the World Junior-A Challenge Dec. 7-15 in Dawson Creek.
Penticton Vees forward Lukas Sillinger and defenceman Evan McIntyre attended the selection camp in Calgary earlier this week but got caught up in the numbers game with WJAC teams only allowed to roster six 19-year-old players.
Former Vees captain/centre Massimo Rizzo, now of the Coquitlam Express, made the team and is the only returning member from the Canada West entry that won bronze in 2018.
BCHL scoring leader Kent Johnson was among four Trail Smoke Eaters that made the team.
Fellow forwards Owen Ozar and Phillippe Lapointe and defenceman Powell Connor also made the squad.
Xavier Henry of the Chilliwack Chiefs was the only other defenceman to make the team.
Other forwards include Kyler Kovich and Ethan Scardina of the Nanaimo Clippers, Luke Mylymok (Salmon Arm Silverbacks), Brendan Budy (Langley Rivermen), and Nick Poisson (Prince George Spruce Kings).
Canada West’s 22-man roster also includes nine players from the Alberta Junior Hockey League and two from the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.
On top of the 11 players, the BCHL will be well-represented on Canada West’s off-ice staff, including head coach Joe Martin (Alberni Valley), assistant coach Brian Maloney (Chilliwack), equipment manager Scott Crema (Alberni Valley) and athletic therapist Brayden Tonogai (Langley).
Team Canada West’s competition at the WJAC includes Canada East, Czech Republic, Russia and the United States. Canada West kicks off the tournament Saturday against the United States.
All games will be broadcast on the Hockey Canada website and on Hockey TV.
TSN and RDS will broadcast the bronze and gold medal games on Dec. 15.
