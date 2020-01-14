Harvey-Lister-Webb snapped out of a three-game losing funk in style.
Paul Borba tallied four goals and Brian Johnston netted three as HLW clobbered Penticton Lock and Key 10-1 in Bad Tattoo Brewery Masters Indoor Soccer League play Sunday at the Adidas Sportsplex.
Derrick Webb, returning from vacation, bagged two goals and two helpers while solidifying the defence and Murray McMichael logged his first of the campaign.
Vlado Zamecnik piled up four assists for HLW, who scored seven straight goals in the second half.
Johnston became the first player in the league to reach 30 goals.
Phil Barata had the lone reply for PLK.
Joe Kandola racked up five goals and Ben Cougny accumulated two goals and four helpers as first-place TC Auto outgunned Theos 11-7.
Charley Mayer scored twice and Herb Alex and goalie Tom McGill – filling in in for injured Norm Peters – had the others for TCA, who led 6-3 at halftime.
McGill remarkably has three goals and 12 points while playing between the sticks this season.
Zico Pescada collected two goals and three assists for Theos and is now tied with Cougny for the league lead with 44 points. Rob Jackson, Carlos Mendonca, Nikos Theodosakis, Andy Burt and Ron Dirksen also bulged the onion bag.
After 11 rounds of play, TC Auto has 24 points, HLW 18, Theos 13 and PLK 11.
In games this Sunday, HLW meets Theos at 10 a.m. and PLK takes on TC Auto at 11:10 a.m.
