The visiting Penticton Flames dropped two straight games to the Victoria Shamrocks in the battle for the provincial Junior-B tier 1 lacrosse title.
The Shamrocks – representing the B.C. Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League - won the two-game, total-goal series 27-10 after prevailing 11-6 and 16-4 at the Q-Centre in Victoria.
The Flames earned the right to play in the series after winning their first-ever Thompson Okanagan Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League playoff championship.
