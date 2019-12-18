The Penticton Vees are determined to head into the holiday break on a high, but they’ll have to do it without another key veteran.
Penticton (26-10-1) welcomes the Powell River Kings to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday at 7 p.m., with the Cowichan Valley Capitals following them in on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“We’ve had two terrific days of practice and we want to have a good taste in our mouths going into a well-deserved break,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson. “We’re starting to play a lot better at home, which is great, because obviously we’ve got a lot of home games left now.”
The Vees will have to make do without 20-year-old forward Colton Kalezic, who injured his thumb in a freak accident during Saturday’s 4-1 win over Vernon at the SOEC.
Kalezic was at the Vees bench during the media timeout, stepped backwards and tripped over the shovel of one of the “Blue Crew” youngsters who was scraping the ice during the stoppage.
“He put his hand down to brace the fall and hurt himself,” said Harbinson. “It’s nothing serious. It wasn’t the kid’s fault … just one of those strange things.”
Harbinson said Kalezic, leading scorer Jay O’Brien and defenceman Steve Holtz will all return right after the break.
“Obviously that’s tough losing half of our 20-year-olds but we’re not going to complain,” said Harbinson. “We’ve had pretty good health up until the last little while.
“The guys are all excited to go out this weekend and lay it all on the line. Some guys are going to elevate in the lineup with the injuries we have.”
The Vees will add a body – and a big one, at that – with 15-year-old defenceman Joshua Niedermayer set to make his Junior-A debut as an affiliated player on Friday.
The Okanagan Hockey Academy Red Prep team sensation is the younger brother of Vees forward, Jackson. Both are sons of former NHL superstar defenceman Scott Niedermayer.
Joshua was a second-round pick of the Vancouver Giants in the annual WHL bantam-age draft this past spring.
“He’s a big kid with a lot of skill,” said Harbinson. “He’s been practicing with us this week and we’re looking forward to seeing him in a game. Joshua is obviously someone we’d like to have as a 16-year-old next season.”
The Vees are facing the Kings and Capitals each for the final time this season. Penticton blasted both teams on the road, beating Cowichan 6-0 on Sept. 21 and Powell River 6-2 on Oct. 11.
The Kings (17-16-2) are having an up-and-down season and are currently tied for third in the Island Division with Alberni Valley.
Powell River will be playing their third game in four nights, having lost 4-1 in Langley on Tuesday and visiting Merritt on Wednesday. They’ll make it four in five by visiting Wenatchee on Saturday.
Cowichan (22-11-3-1) has been one of the surprise teams in the league, riding momentum from stunning the Vees in six games in the first round of last year’s playoffs.
Harbinson shrugged off any revenge factor.
“There are so many new faces on both teams,” said Harbinson. “We took it to them in their building so if anything, both teams should be motivated.”
The Capitals, who have to play in Trail on Friday night, are one point behind Nanaimo for first place in the Island Division.
“They’re right there in the hunt for first place,” said Harbinson. “They’ve got a veteran coach (Mike Vandekamp) who has been around a long time and knows how to build quality teams. It should be two real good games this weekend.”
The Vees won’t play again until a New Year’s Day matinee in Vernon.
“The break is coming at a real good time for us,” said Harbinson. “We go hard this weekend and get a good week off to recharge for the stretch drive.”
