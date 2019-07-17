Online registration closes Thursday for those wishing to purchase tickets to the annual B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame induction dinner and auction Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Those wishing to purchase the tickets, at $90 apiece, have until 11:45 a.m. Thursday to do so at www.bchhf.com.
BCHHF executive director Blain Ford said a limited number of tickets will be available at the door on Friday.
Recently retired Vancouver Canucks stars Daniel and Henrik Sedin are among this year’s inductees, but are currently in Sweden and will not be attending.
Barret Jackman, Ron Delorme, Shane Heyer, Ron Delorme, Karen Wallace and the 1997/98 South Surrey Eagles are the other inductees. All will be attending, including 16 members of the national Junior-A champion Eagles team.
Gerry Dee will serve as emcee for the evening.
The doors open for the event at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.