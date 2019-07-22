After a survey of the league’s 17 broadcasters, now-Penticton Vees radio play-by-play man Trevor Miller has been named the 2018-19 BCHL Broadcaster of the Year.
The criteria for the award includes broadcast skill, professionalism and work beyond the booth.
On top of his broadcasting duties, Miller was responsible for all media relations and creating content for the Trail Smoke Eaters website and social media channels during the 2018/19 season, which will remain his task as he shifts back to Penticton for the upcoming season.
“It’s truly an honour and a humbling experience, especially with the award being voted on by my peers,” said Miller. “There are great broadcasters in this league that I have gotten the chance to know and befriend over the years, which makes receiving this award truly special.”
Miller started working in the BCHL doing colour commentary for the Vees from 2013-16, before switching to play-by-play with the West Kelowna Warriors for two seasons. Last year was his first calling Smoke Eaters games before joining the Vees organization again, this time in a play-by-play role.
Among the former winners of the award include Fraser Rodgers with the Vees in 2017 and ex-Vees play-by-play man Dan Marshall with the Nanaimo Clippers in 2012 and 2015 and a co-winner in 2016.
BULLDOGS SALE APPROVED: The BC Hockey League Board of Governors has given unanimous approval for the sale of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs to Keycorp Sports & Entertainment Ltd.
The company, which own the Victoria Shamrocks of the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA), will become the majority owners, while the existing Port Alberni Junior Hockey Society (PAJHS) will remain involved, working with the new owners.
An expansion team in 1998 playing out of Burnaby, the Bulldogs moved to Alberni Valley in 2002 and have been there ever since.
Keycorp president David Michaud will assume the same role with the Bulldogs. Michaud has years of experience with the BCHL, spending parts of four seasons with the Penticton Vees and serving on the BCHL’s Board of Governors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.