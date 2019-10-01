Ryan Day of Kamloops clocked a time of 26 minute and 31 seconds to top the Summerland Sweets 7K cross country run hosted by the Penticton Pounders on Sunday.
Michael Denman of Kelowna was 1:14 behind Day at 27:45 while Josh Heinrich of Penticton rounded out the top three at 27:54.
Brittany Webster of Peachland was the top female finisher, coming 12th overall in 30:49.
Emma Lujan of Penticton was the top female finisher, placing fourth among women, tops in the 25-29 age group and 30th overall in 34:16.
The third of five races in the Interior Running Association Cross Country Series, which had 132 finishers, featured a scenic run along the KVR Trail with a short sand-hill climb, beginning and ending at the Summerland Rodeo Grounds.
Other top local results are as follows:
7, Connor Berrisford, S’land, 29:31
9, Geoff Waterman, Pent., 30:23
10, Sergio Pio, Pent., 30:25 (1st in men’s 50-54)
16 Tim Savre, Pent., 31:52
18 William Rodriguez, S’land, 32:40
21 Holden Berrisford, S’land, 32:48
24 Arlo Kast, S’land, 33:18 (1st in men’s 15-&-under)
29 Alexis Guimond, S’land, 34:13
31 Alex Achtem, S’land, 34:20
Other local age group winners are as follows:
34 Steven Buzikievich, S’land, 34:42 (1st men’s 60-64)
38 Kirk Vandeweghe, Pent., 35:24 (1st men’s 55-59)
44 Krystyna Dunham, Pent., 35:58 (1st women’s 35-39)
The Tri-Power 3.4K kids’ race was introduced this year with 59 runners completing the event.
Local athletes dominated the race, with Liam Reid of Penticton finishing first in 13:25.
Emily Jell of Summerland came second overall and was the top female in 14:20.
The top six finishers were all locals, including Alistair Martin of Summerland at 14:35, Payton Mitchell of Summerland at 14:50, Bree Cutjar of Penticton at 14:59 and Ryelan McDermid of Summerland at 15:21.
The third race of the series will be the Keino 9K Run this Sunday at the Larch Hills ski area near Salmon Arm.
To register online, visit interiorrunning association.com.
