The Osoyoos Coyotes are on the verge of missing the playoffs for the first time in their 10-year history.
Justin Fodchuk carded a goal and two assists as the surging Princeton Posse beat the visiting Coyotes 6-1 in KIJHL action Wednesday.
The Coyotes (8-31-1-2) lost their sixth straight game and are now 11 points behind North Okanagan Knights for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Ohlhausen Division.
Osoyoos has just seven games left and could be eliminated as early as this weekend. The Knights have nine games left.
Kyle Crisp, Tyler Stinchcombe, Aubrey Macleod and Brendan Adams also scored for Princeton (24-14-1-4), who are suddenly just three points behind first-place Kelowna Chiefs (26-11-2-2) in the Ohlhausen. Kelowna has two games in hand, however.
Noah Eisenhut had the lone goal for the Coyotes, who trailed 2-0 and 5-1 at the period breaks. The Coyotes were outshot 47-24 and remarkably gave up 20 or more shots in the second period for a third straight game.
The Coyotes host Chase Friday at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Arena.
Princeton visits the Summerland Steam (20-19-0-4) Friday, while the Steam also host Chase Heat on Saturday. Both games start at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
Summerland is entrenched in third place, nine points behind Princeton.
