After having the gap closed to two points, the Roll N Stones Fun Centre Wreckers opened up some daylight atop the Penticton and District Dart Association standings.
The Wreckers had a league best 21 points in week 12 to take their total to 222 points. OK Falls Legion Hand Greandes struggled to 10 points to stay in second at 209.
Penticton Legion Armed and Hammered had 15 points to stay third at 175, Elks Shooting Stars also had 15 and to remain fourth at 167, and OK Falls Legion Reunion collected 10 points to round out the top five at 161.
Elks Arrows enjoyed a 19-point week to advance to 151 points.
The highlight of the night was a 160 by Al Haycroft, who also added a 140.
Members of the 180 club includes John Fritsen, Keith Hughes, Jason Gerlat, Scotty Strickland, Darren Stanvick, Russ Ashton, Ryan Mckenzie and Lorrie Doucet.
