Dave Cruickshank, Yann Calmets and the Penticton Lock and Key squad enjoyed a rollicking start to the Bad Tattoo Brewery Masters Indoor Soccer League season.
Cruickshank netted four goals and Calmets piled up three goals and five assists as PLK blitzed Theos 15-6 Sunday at the Adidas
Sportsplex.
Reid Jenkins and Brian Johnston also had hat-tricks, Mike Weckel scored twice and Ken Horncastle chipped in three assists for PLK, which led 8-3 at halftime.
Zeke Pescada and Andy Burt had two apiece and Alan Clarke and Nikos Theodosakis one each for PLK. The already-depleted team lost Burt to a knee injury after a nasty collision.
The second game was much closer, with Peter Toth’s second of the game with less than a minute to go giving TC Auto Sales a 7-5 win over Harvey Lister Webb.
The man of the match, however, was HLW goalie Tom McGill, who scored twice on long-range lobs over counterpart Norm Peters while making a series of spectacular saves to keep the game close.
Herb Alex with two, Joe Kandola with a goal and three assists and Venna Veselka and Ben Cougny also scored for TCA.
Paul Borba, Ernie Kish and Mike Clift had the other markers for HLW.
In games this Sunday, TC Auto plays Theos at 10 a.m., and PLK takes on HLW at 11:10 a.m.
