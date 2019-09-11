The Storm won their game then got the help they needed to clinch their first Penticton Men’s Slo-Pitch League pennant on Tuesday.
The Storm blasted K-OS 17-2 at Scott Mullins Field and were assured of first when the Orioles beat the Sportsfreaks 20-17 at Lion’s Community Park.
With one league game left to play, the Storm has a 17-2 record.
The Sportsfreaks (12-4) later beat Rolls Big Bats 18-4 and will now fight it out for second place along with Wolfpack (14-4), Orioles (13-4) and Black Contracting Raptors (13-5).
In games Thursday night, K-OS plays the Orioles at 6 p.m. at Mullins, while at Lion’s it’s Lake Monsters playing Sandlot at 6 p.m. and the Sportsfreaks at 7:30 p.m.
The Storm plays the Sportsfreaks at 9 p.m.
League play concludes Sept. 19 followed by playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.