The Bad Tattoo Brewery Masters Indoor Soccer League is looking for a few more good men as it gears up for the start of the 2019-20 season.
Players (excluding goalkeepers) normally must be at least 45 years of age to play, though the league will consider a select few as long as they turn at least 42 during the season.
Once again, there is expected to be four teams in the league, with games played Sundays at 10 and 11:15 a.m. at the Adidas Sportsplex indoor facility at King’s Park. Each team plays 18 league games and two playoff games.
There will be a maximum of 12 players on each team, with six players plus a goalkeeper on the field at all times. Games are two 30-minutes halves with two paid referees to officiate each game.
Players are invited to take part in scrimmage games Oct. 20 and 27 and 10:30 a.m. to get ready for the start of league play.
A player draft will be held in the week preceding the first league game.
The fee for the season is expected to be around $180 based on the number of players registered.
The league also offers weekly and monthly draw prizes as well as an individual and team awards day March 15 at Bad Tattoo Brewery.
For more information or to register, email vladozam33@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.