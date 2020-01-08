A three-goal explosion late in the second period and some spectacular goaltending lifted the Penticton Vees to an important home-ice win over the Langley Rivermen.
David Silye had a goal and an assist during the three-goal uprising in a four-minute span as the Vees held off the Rivermen 3-1 in a “Wicked Wednesday” matchup at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Lukas Sillinger and Liam Malmquist also scored and Carl Stankowski made 19 saves – the majority on high quality chances – as the Vees (31-10-1-1) won their fourth straight game.
Penticton opened up a 10-point lead on the Trail Smoke Eaters atop the Interior Division with just 15 games to go. Trail has 16 games left.
Brendan Budy spoiled Stankowski’s shutout bid with 12:04 to play in the game for Langley (18-19-1). Braedon Fleming made 29 saves for the Rivermen.
Langley came out with plenty of jump, taking the body and generating the better of the chances in a scoreless first period. High-scoring defenceman Jake Livingstone was denied by Stankowski from point blank range on a power play and later rang a low shot off the goalpost.
Both goalies had to be sharp in the second period and it looked like one goal might just decide it until the Vees exploded for three in 3:59.
Tyler Ho dug the puck out of the corner and teed up Silye, who took his time before sizzling a wrist shot over Fleming’s blocker at 13:20 for his 16th goal.
The Vees then cashed in for a pair of power play goals against the BCHL’s most penalized team.
Sillinger nudged a pass from behind the net by Silye between Fleming’s pads for his 16th at 15:53, with Jackson Niedermayer tacking on a second assist.
Langley’s Sean Bunting took a cross-checking penalty right after the goal and the Vees scored again to make it 3-0. It was almost a carbon copy of Silye’s goal as Malmquist fired one from the left dot over Fleming’s shoulder and just under the bar at 17:19. Defencemen Nico Somerville and Conner Hutchison earned helpers on Malmquist’s 12th goal.
Bunting didn’t help his team’s comeback hopes as he took another cross-checking penalty with 11 seconds left in the period.
The Rivermen got some life 7:56 into the third. Tristan Fraser picked off an errant clearing pass and set up Budy who made no mistake for his 18th of the season.
Stankowski had to be sensational to keep the Vees up by a pair. He made a remarkable right-pad save off Fraser on a breakaway with six minutes to go that drew a big ovation from the crowd of 3,002.
The Rivermen got Fleming to the bench for an extra attacker with 1:40 to go and the Vees took a penalty with 1:06 left to make it a 6-on-4, but the visitors could get no closer.
Silye, Stankowski and Ho were the three stars.
The Vees now get set for the much-anticipated “World Championship Weekend” as they take on the Smoke Eaters in a home-and-home set Friday at 7 p.m. in Trail and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the SOEC.
The Vees and Smoke Eaters will be paying homage to the Penticton (1955) and Trail (1961) world championship teams.
ICE CHIPS: Vees leading scorer Jay O’Brien was projected to return from a foot injury, but was a late scratch as he missed a 10th straight game… The Vees completed a sweep of the season series against Langley, with Penticton also winning 4-3 Nov. 19 in Langley.
