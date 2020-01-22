Chris Bradford continued on his torrid pace in Monday Night Mixed five-pin bowling league play at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.
Bradford ran off the men’s high single of 361, high four-game of 1,140 and extended his high average to 245.
Mike Elder was also on fire with a 324 single and 1,111 four-game total.
Honours were shared on the ladies’ side with Brenda Gillard logging the high single of 274, Arlee Mooy the high four-game of 927 and Trudy Van Kessel the high average of 991.
Team Ryland took the high single of 991 and high four-game of 3,290.
In Thursday Night Men’s 10-pin league play, Lynden Hicks had the high single of 206 and Bob Biro took the high triple of 564 and retained the high average of 182.
Biro also had a 199 single and Harold Thompson a 196.
Nor-Mar Trucking had the team high single of 875 and high triple of 2,495.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.