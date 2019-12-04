A third-period rally fell just short for the Penticton Vees in their first loss of the season to the Wenatchee Wild.
Nicholas Chmelevski scored what proved to be the winner early in the third period as the Wild held off Penticton 4-3 in an entertaining contest Wednesday at the Town Toyota Centre in Wenatchee.
Brett Chorske, Harrison Scott and Matt Dorsey each had a goal and an assist for the Wild (16-12-3-1), who beat the Vees for the first time in five tries this season.
Colton Kalezic, Darwin Lakoduc and Jackson Niedermayer scored and captain David Silye had two assists for the Vees (23-9-1), who stayed five points ahead of second-place Trail in the Interior Division.
Daniel Chenard made 29 saves for the Wild, while Yaniv Perets had 22 stops for Penticton.
The Vees had a strong first period and got the only goal as Kalezic connected for a third straight game, netting on a rebound of Tyler Ho’s shot at 4:19.
Ho had a breakaway shortly after and Chenard was fortunate to have the shot glance off his glove and then the crossbar.
The Vees killed off a 5-on-3 power play for 1:10 to get to the dressing up by a goal.
Things changed in a hurry in the second period.
Wenatchee scored on a power play at 1:55 as an errant clearing attempt bounced off a Vee and right to Chorske in front of the net and he quickly deked to the backhand to beat Perets.
Scott swiped home a rebound of Dorsey’s shot to make it 2-1 for the Wild at 3:16.
The two reversed roles as Scott sprung his linemate on a breakaway and Dorsey went to the backhand to beat Perets and make it 3-1 at 11:13.
The Vees got some life early in the third as Lakoduc went hard to the night and steered home a perfect feed by Silye. Jay O’Brien also assisted at 3:04.
The Wild quickly reversed the momentum as Chorske took the puck to the net and Chmelevski stuffed home the rebound at 4:38.
The Vees wouldn’t quit though. On a power play, Niedermayer’s shot from the left side was headed wide but bounced off a defender past Chenard at 14:57 to make it 4-3. Defenceman Nico Somerville got an assist for his first point as a member of the Vees.
The Vees called their timeout and got Perets to the bench for a sixth attacker with 1:44 left. Seconds later, Danny Weight teed up Silye with a wide open net but his shot from the left circle rattled off the post and out.
The Vees got one last chance when the Wild took a penalty with 13 seconds left, but couldn’t get set up for a decent shot to tie the game.
Dorsey, Chorske and Chenard were the three stars in front of 1,814 fans.
The Vees are back home to take on the West Kelowna Warriors Friday at 7 p.m. to start a home-and-home series. The Valley rivals meet Saturday at 6 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.
ICE CHIPS: Vees top-line F Lukas Sillinger was unable to play. The Vees called up 16-year-old F Quinn Disher from the Okanagan Hockey Academy Red Prep team to make his BCHL debut. Disher hails from Fort St. John… High-scoring F Sam Morton played his first game for the Wild since the 2017-18 season after leaving Union College in November. Morton is hoping to secure a commitment to another NCAA Division 1 school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.