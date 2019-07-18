In the middle of four teams scrapping for the last two playoff spots, only a victory in the last game of the season will suffice for the resurgent Penticton Tim Hortons.
Penticton (6-7-0) takes on Surrey United in the Pacific Coast Soccer League Premier Men’s Division finale Sunday at 1 p.m. at King’s Park 3.
Surrey, fading after a strong start to the season, is currently hanging on to third place with 20 points, Okanagan FC (Kelowna) has 19, the Pinnacles 18 and Kamloops Wolfpack 15.
While each of those teams have two games left and the Pinnacles only one, Penticton should make it into the top four with a victory.
That’s because Surrey visits Okanagan FC Saturday at the Kelowna Apple Bowl. If Surrey loses there, and to Penticton, the Pinnacles will qualify.
Okanagan also hosts first-place Vancouver FC Tigers on Sunday.
Kamloops has a tough road test Saturday against second-place Victoria, who can still catch the Tigers for first place. Kamloops finished up in Nanaimo Sunday against last-place Mid-Isle Mariners.
The Sheila Anderson Memorial Cup playoffs will be held July 27-28 at University of Victoria.
Meanwhile, Pinnacles forward Micah Smoak leads the way in the battle for the “Golden Boot” award. Smoak has eight goals, one more than Farivar Torabi of the Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.