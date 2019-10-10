After being at or near the top of the standings for so many seasons, it’s stunning how far the Osoyoos Coyotes have fallen.
Cameron McKenzie scored two first-period goals as the North Okanagan Knights handed the Coyotes their ninth straight loss to open the season, a 5-1 decision Wednesday at the Sun Bowl Arena.
Bryan Brew, Kevin Thomas-Walters and Tyler Cheetham also scored for the Knights, who led 2-0 and 3-1 at the period breaks.
Seth Kriese scored for the Coyotes.
Sean Kanervisto made 35 saves for the Knights while Curt Doyle stopped 46 shots for the Coyotes.
North Okanagan (7-2-0-1) are now three points ahead of second-place Kelowna (6-0-0) in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, with the Chiefs holding four games in hand.
North Okanagan plays a home and-home with the Summerland Steam (4-4-0), with the teams meeting Friday night at the Nor-Val Centre in Armstrong and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
Osoyoos will be hard-pressed to avoid a 10th straight loss with the defending KIJHL and provincial-champion Revelstoke Grizzlies (5-1-1) invading the Sun Bowl Saturday at 7:35 p.m. The Grizzlies took over top spot in the Doug Birks Division with a 3-2 win in Kamloops on Wednesday.
