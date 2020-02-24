The Summerland Steam concluded an up-and-down regular season right at .500, while the Osoyoos Coyotes ended a forgettable 2019-20 campaign with a lopsided loss.
Summerland fell 5-3 to the Princeton Posse in a first-round playoff preview on Saturday after skating to their first tie of the season, a 2-2 sawoff with the visiting Kelowna Chiefs on Friday.
Osoyoos lost 8-3 in Golden to finish with the worst record in the KIJHL and their first non-playoff season in the 10-year history of the franchise.
SATURDAY – Princeton 5 Steam 3: Josh Olson had a goal and two assists as Princeton beat visiting Summerland.
Jake McCulley, Trent Crisp, Noah Brusse and Azam Jiwa also scored for the Posse, who were outshot 35-31.
Ty Banser, Austin O’Neil and Jordon Woytas clicked for the Steam, who will return to Princeton for the first two games of the Ohlhausen Division semifinal series on Friday and Saturday.
Golden 8 Coyotes 3: Dominic Turner logged two goals and two assists as the Rockets prevailed at home in a battle of non-playoff teams.
Bryce Trimmer, Simon Korol, Liam Morris, Dylan Ford, Connor Funke and Colton Hutchinson also scored for the Rockets, who outshot the Coyotes 33-24.
Jack Henderson, Anthony Tulliani and Brendan Moseley scored for Osoyoos, who finished the season with 11 losses in their last 12 games.
FRIDAY – Steam 2 Kelowna 2: Blain Worthing scored with 1:40 left in the third period and 10 minutes of overtime solved nothing.
Porter Dawson had the Kelowna goal while Mitchell Gove scored once and assisted on the other by Lane French for the Steam, who outshot the Chiefs 49-41.
In other notable games in the final weekend of the regular season, Beaver Valley Nite Hawks won 4-2 in Nelson in a showdown for first place in the Murdoch Division. The Nite Hawks finished two points ahead of the Leafs.
Kimberley Dynamiters doubled visiting Grand Forks 4-2 on Saturday to finish first overall and win the President’s Trophy. The Dynamiters (40-6-0-3) finished a point ahead of defending KIJHL and Cyclone Taylor Cup provincial champion Revelstoke Grizzlies (39-6-1-3).
Kelowna won the Ohlhausen pennant at 32-12-3-2, followed by Princeton at 27-16-1-5, Summerland 22-22-1-4, North Okanagan Knights 13-30-1-5 and Osoyoos 9-37-1-2.
Kelowna will play the North Okanagan Knights in the other Ohlhausen semifinal.
Other playoff matchups (all series best-of-7) see Revelstoke face Kamloops Storm, and Chase Heat take on 100 Mile House Wranglers in the Birks Division.
The Murdoch Division has Beaver Valley going up against Castlegar Rebels, and Nelson meeting Spokane Braves.
In the Mountain Division, it’s Kimberley versus Creston Valley Thundercats, and Fernie Ghostriders against Columbia Valley Rockies.
All eight first-round series will get going Friday and Saturday.
Games 1 and 2 of the Posse-Steam series are 7 p.m. starts in Princeton. Games 3 and 4 will be played Monday and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
If necessary, Game 5 is Thursday, March 5 in Princeton; Game 6 is Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. in Summerland, and Game 7 Saturday, March 7 in Princeton.
ICE CHIPS: Kimberley’s Brock Palmer breezed to the scoring title with 98 points – 21 more than runner-up Bradley Ross of Beaver Valley. Palmer also was the only player to reach 50 goals.