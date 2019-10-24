The Summerland Steam has a three-game weekend on tap as they look to halt a three-game winless streak.
The Steam (6-7-0-1), take on the surging Revelstoke Grizzlies (8-1-0-2) Fridday at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena, visit the North Okanagan Knights Saturday night in Armstrong, before returning home to face the Spokane Braves in a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.
The Osoyoos Coyotes (0-11-0-1) are just trying to get a win though they did register their first point of the season with an overtime loss to Spokane last weekend.
Osoyoos visits North Okanagan Friday and the Sicamous Eagles on Saturday.
Summerland suddenly finds itself in second place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division after the KIJHL stripped four wins from North Okanagan after ruling it failed to properly card a player prior to the start of the season.
The Knights went from 8-4-0-1 to 4-8-0-1 with the ruling, and are now just a point ahead of the fourth-place Princeton Posse (3-6-0-2).
Kelowna Chiefs now comfortable lead the division with a 9-1-0 record.
