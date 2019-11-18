For the second straight week, there is a new No. 1 team in the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s Top-20 weekly rankings.
The Powassan Voodoos have reeled off 20 straight victories and sit 22-1 overall atop the Northern Ontario league standings. The Voodoos moved up two spots to reach No. 1 status.
The Brooks Bandits, who had been No. 1 until two weeks ago after their incredible 55-game regular season winning streak in the Alberta league came to an end, remained at No. 2 with a 24-1-1 record.
The Battleford North Stars (Saskatchewan league) were No. 1 for a week before suffering just their second loss in 24 games and falling to No. 4.
College Français de Longueuil (Quebec) moved up to No. 3 with an 18-1 record.
Sherwood Park Crusaders (Alberta) are 23-2 to round out the top five in the 131-team CJHL.
The Penticton Vees (20-5-1) won two of three games last week but ended up falling one spot in the rankings to No. 17.
Coquitlam Express, who lead the BCHL with a 21-5-0 record, moved up one spot to No. 11.
Salmon Arm Silverbacks barely stayed in the rankings, dropping two spots to No. 20.
The Nanaimo Clippers were one of five teams to receive an honourable mention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.