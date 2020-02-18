It’s no illusion: The Penticton Vees will have to start the playoffs one night earlier for a second straight season.
The first two games of the Vees best-of-seven first-round series against arch-rivals West Kelowna Warriors will now start Thursday, Feb. 27 due to the “Celtic Illusion” show being scheduled for Sat., Feb. 29 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
It means the Vees and Warriors will play Game 2 at the SOEC on Friday, Feb. 28, also at 7 p.m.
Games 3 and 4 will be played at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna Sunday, March 1 at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Last season, the Vees played a day earlier due to a conflicting event at the SOEC and were stunned by the Cowichan Valley Capitals. Both teams won their home games from there and the Caps ultimately sent the Vees packing in six games – the first time they lost a first-round playoff series in Fred Harbinson’s 12-year tenure as GM and head coach.
“We’re not going to think about any bad omens,” said Harbinson.
Nonetheless, the Vees were the No. 1 seed in the Interior and Cowichan the No. 8 last season. Ditto this time around, with the Vees sitting a whopping 49 points ahead of West Kelowna with two games left in the regular season.
“I will say that we don’t have to look back far in time to be thinking that anything will be easy,” Harbinson observed. “Look at last year in the NHL playoffs when Tampa Bay came first overall and got swept (by Columbus) in the first round. Hopefully the fans come out in numbers to support us whether it’s a Thursday or a Friday, a first-round series or something down the road.”
The teams are meeting for the sixth time in the post-season, with the Vees winning four of the prior five series and winning 18 of the 26 games. The Warriors did beat the Vees 4-2 in the Interior final in 2015-16 en route to winning the BCHL and national junior-A championships.
The Vees swept the 2019-20 season series 6-0 over West Kelowna by a combined score of 28-13, though the Warriors put up a terrific fight before bowing 5-4 in overtime Feb. 9 at the SOEC. That was the game in which the Vees clinched an unprecedented ninth straight Interior pennant.
West Kelowna has struggled to an 0-5-1 mark in the last six games, but went 7-3-0-1 prior to that under new head coach Simon Ferguson to leapfrog Merritt and secure the 16th and final BCHL playoff spot.
Ferguson – who was coaching the Okanagan Rockets of the B.C. Major Midget Hockey League - joined the Warriors on an interim basis after Brandon West was relieved of his duties shortly after Christmas.
Harbinson said the Warriors are a well-structured and much-improved team led by the dangerous offensive line of Tyler Cristall, Brendan Pigeon and John Evans. Slick defenceman Nicolas Ardanaz is tied with Evans with the team lead in assists with 28.
“We’ll have some challenges there but so will they,” said Harbinson. “We come at teams with a multitude of weapons.”
Indeed, the Vees have a league-best five players with 20 or more goals and four players with 56 or more points. And their offence from the blueline is by far the best in the BCHL.
But Harbinson said the Vees also possess the “grit and grind” component that is suited for the playoffs. The Vees are now a team that initiates body contact instead of responding to it.
“It’s a habit that has been instilled in this group from the outset,” said Harbinson. “We like to get the puck below the circles and go to work. We play a 200-foot game and throw some big bodies at opponents trying to get to our net.”
The Vees play Wenatchee Wild Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. as they close out the regular season-ending nine-game homestand.
“We haven’t been on a bus since the last time we played West Kelowna (on Jan. 21),” Harbinson said. “I think that has helped up a lot in terms of preparation and managing our energy. I just feel real comfortable with our mindset and how we’ll be prepared mentally and physically for the post-season.”
The Vees had several players felled by illness last week, but the coach said everyone is feeling better now.
The only player questionable for this weekend is hard-working forward Jack Barnes, who missed the two weekend games with an upper-body ailment.
“If Barnesy isn’t ready by this weekend, I’m pretty sure he’ll be ready to go for the start of the playoffs,” said Harbinson.
ICE CHIPS: Playoff tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday at the Valley First Box Office as well as online at ValleyFirstTix.com with the box office opening at 10 a.m… If necessary, Game 5 of the Vees-Warriors series goes Wed., March 4 at 7 p.m. at the SOEC; Game 6 Sat., March 7 at 7 p.m. at RLP; and Game 7 Monday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the SOEC … The other seven first-round series start on the Friday (Feb. 28). The only certainties so far are that Prince George visits Trail, and Langley visits Coquitlam. Surrey and Chilliwack will also clash but home-ice advantage is still to be decided after the Eagles beat the Chiefs 5-2 Monday in Surrey.
