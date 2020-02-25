Penticton Vees forward Jay O’Brien has been named to the B.C. Hockey League’s First All-Star Team.
O’Brien, 20, capped off his first and only season with the Vees in heroic fashion, scoring the overtime game winning goal in a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Wenatchee Wild to conclude the regular season.
The Philadelphia Flyers 19th overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft finished the regular season tied for fourth in the BCHL with 66 points – including 25 goals - in 46 games.
The Boston University commit notched the third-highest point-per-game totals in the league at 1.11. O’Brien finished the season with a 10-game point streak, registering eight goals and 16 points.
The Hingham, Mass. native joins Trail Smoke Eaters forward Kent Johnson, Surrey Eagles forward Cristophe Tellier, Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Akito Hirose, Cowichan Valley Capitals defenceman Dimitri Mikrogiannakis and Coquitlam Express goaltender Clay Stevenson on the all-star team.
Named to the Second All-Star Game were Trail forwards Philippe Lapointe and Owen Ozar and goalie Logan Terness, Coquitlam forward Greg Lapointe and defenceman Drew Cooper, and Langley Rivermen defenceman Jake Livingstone.
The BCHL All-Rookie team included Lapointe, Terness, West Kelowna Warriors forward John Evans and defenceman Nicholas Ardanaz, Victoria Grizzlies forward Cody Monds and Chilliwack Chiefs blueliner Cooper Moore.
Players must be born in 2001 or later to qualify as members of the rookie team.
The league also announced finalists from each division for 2019-20 individual awards as voted on by BCHL head coaches.
MVP (Vern Dye Memorial Trophy): Johnson (Trail), Mikrogiannakis (Island) and Stevenson (Mainland).
Rookie of the Year (Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy): Terness (Interior), Monds (Island), Nikita Nesterenko (Chilliwack)
Top Defenceman: Akito Hirose (Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Interior); Mikrogiannakis (Island), Livingstone (Mainland)
Top Goaltender: Terness (Interior), Stevenson (Mainland), Jordan Naylor (Nanaimo Clippers, Island).
Most Sportsmanlike (Bob Fenton Memorial Trophy): Johnson (Interior), Marty Westhaver (Victoria, Island), Nick Poisson (Prince George Spruce Kings, Mainland)
The Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy for Coach of the Year is voted on by the league’s broadcasters and the winner will be announced along with the rest of the BCHL awards later this week.
Other non-voting individual awards include the Brett Hull Trophy for the league’s top scorer (Johnson) and the Wally Forslund Trophy for the best goaltending duo based on goals-against average.
ICE CHIPS: Vees first-round playoff series tickets are available at Valley First Box Office as well as online at ValleyFirstTix.com. The Vees take on West Kelowna with Games 1 and 2 of the series set for Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., at the South Okanagan Events Centre.