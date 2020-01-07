After a two-week holiday break, Roll N Stones Fun Centre Wreckers padded their lead atop the Penticton and District Dart Association standings.
The Wreckers notched 14 points in the first night of action in 2020 to take their total after 15 weeks of play to 280.
OK Falls Legion Hand Grenades garnered 11 points to fall 19 points off the pace at 261.
Penticton Legion Armed and Hammered had 15 points to go to 227, OK Falls Legion Reunion also had 15 and sit at 206, while Elks Shooting Stars round out the top five in the 10-team pub league at 197.
Ninth-place Eagles Vixens had the high total for the week with 16.
Rick Doucet had a perfect 180 score, joining Jason Gerlat (2), Keith Hughes, John Fritsen, Scotty Strickland, Darren Stanvick, Russ Ashton, Ryan Mckenzie and Lorrie Doucet in the exclusive club.
Brian Ek leads the way with a trio of 171s, with Brian Ek and Steve Leir notching one apiece.
Jim Allen has high score on the men’s side at 174 and Deb Nichols on the women’s at 166.
