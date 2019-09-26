Bob Biro was living life in the fast lane in Thursday Night Men’s 10-pin bowling league action at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.
Biro ran the table with the high single of 208, high triple of 576 and high average of 177.
Sparkles Windows had the team high single of 859 and Deveney Stamps the team high triple of 2,558.
In Monday Night Mixed 5-pin league play, Mike Elder logged the high four-game of 928 and shared the high average of 238 with Chris Bradford. John Koene notched the men’s high single of 282.
On the ladies’ side, Stayr Tough had the high single of 246, Brenda Gillard the high four-game of 801 and Lori Hood the high average of 193.
Team Elder had the high single of 838 and high four-game of 3,003.
