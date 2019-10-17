The Summerland Golf and Country Club ladies’ club played a net scores game and wrapped up the season with a meeting at Zia’s Restaurant on Tuesday.
Janis Goll finished first at 61 with Vi Ward at 64 and Maribel Rothfield and Diana Leitch tied for third at 67.
The new executive for the 2020 golf season is captain Janis Goll and vice-captain Christine Haessig.
The ladies club held three tournaments over the golf season and the winners are: Dot Foreman Tournament (Vijai Vaagen), the Rental Center Tournament (Pat Gartrell) and Review Cup (Helen Pybus).
Haessig was named the most improved golfer this year.
