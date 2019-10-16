After looking unstoppable as they won 11 straight games to start the season, the Penticton Vees have suddenly hit a fork in the road.
Daniel Rybarik scored twice as the Salmon Arm Silverbacks beat the Vees 5-2 Wednesday in an early-season showdown for first place in the Interior Division.
Jayden Price, Nick Martino and Simon Tassy also scored as the Silverbacks (11-2-1) moved a point ahead of the Vees (11-2-0) in winning the first of six meetings between the teams.
Jay O’Brien and Danny Weight scored for the Vees, who were coming off a 4-0 loss in Alberni Valley on Saturday.
BCHL player of the week Ethan Langenegger continued his strong play with 41 saves for the win, while Yaniv Perets made 31 stops in suffering his first BCHL loss after winning his first six starts.
The Vees carried the play in the first half of the period but it was the home team that countered to take the lead as Rybarik tipped home Akito Hirose’s point shot at 10:23.
Price scored on the short side from a bad angle during a power play at 13:50 as Perets gave up his toughest goal of the season.
The Vees committed a costly turnover as Rybarik ripped an unassisted goal past a surprised Perets to make it 3-0 just 2:56 into the second period.
O’Brien cut it to 3-1 on a rebound from Steve Holtz and Alex DiPaolo at 4:54.
But Salmon Arm reclaimed the three-goal bulge at 9:58 as Martino stuffed home his first of the season on a rebound after the Vees got pinned in their own zone.
The Vees, who had a 21-9 edge in shots on goal in the period, ran into some tough luck as Jackson Niedermayer hit a crossbar, David Silye rattled a goalpost and Langenegger did the rest with some stellar saves.
Salmon Arm upped the count to 5-1 at 6:09 of the third as Tassy converted on a 3-on-1 break.
Weight corralled a bouncing puck and sliced the deficit to 5-2 from David Silye and Lukas Sillinger with 5:53 to go.
Special teams were a problem for the Vees as they failed to score on seven power play chances.
The Vees are back home to face the Vernon Vipers Friday at 7 p.m. and the Nanaimo Clippers Saturday at 6 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events.
The Vees tweeted on Wednesday they are making a “big” announcement prior to the Vernon game, where it’s expected they will reveal Penticton was successful in its bid to host the 2020-21 Centennial Cup national Junior-A hockey championship for the first time ever.
Portage Terriers are hosting the 2019-20 Centennial Cup.
Meanwhile, Barry Wolff was the first coaching casualty of the young season as he was relieved of his duties as GM/head coach of the Merritt Centennials.
Merritt was a league-worst 2-9-0 in Wolff’s first season at the helm.
Assistant coach Derek Sweet-Coulter was named interim GM and head coach and he suffered a heartbreaking loss in his debut as Vernon beat the Centennials 3-2 Wednesday at the Nicola Valley Arena.
Dawson Holt scored the winning goal for Vernon with 54 seconds left in the third period.
Connor Marritt and Jackson Caller also scored for the Vipers (6-6-0), while Rylan Van Unen and Josh Kagan scored for Merritt (2-10-0).
