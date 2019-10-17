The Penticton Vees will look to some home cooking to shake off their first taste of adversity in the 2019-20 season.
Coming off their first two losses of the campaign, the Vees (11-2-0) welcome the Vernon Vipers to the South Okanagan Events Centre Friday at 7 p.m. and the Nanaimo Clippers Saturday at 6 p.m.
Penticton is playing just its fourth game at the SOEC after amassing an impressive 8-2 record on the road.
“It’s really just our second actual home game because two of the three we’ve played here were in the Showcase (tournament),” said Vees president, GM and head coach Fred Harbinson.
It will be a three-game homestand with the Vees taking on Trail on Wednesday at the new midweek game time of 6:30 p.m.
The Vees fell to second place in the Interior Division with the 5-2 loss in Salmon Arm on Wednesday. It won’t get any easier with the Vipers and Clippers visiting the SOEC.
Vernon has won three straight to improve to 6-6-0, while Nanaimo (9-3-0-1) hasn’t lost since the Vees rallied late to beat them 4-3 at the Frank Crane Arena on Sept. 22.
“They’re two teams that just don’t give up a lot,” said Harbinson. “Vernon’s been playing well since the Showcase. They can definitely grind you. It’s an area of the game we’re continuing to improve on.”
The Vees beat Vernon 1-0 at the Showcase on Oct. 4.
Nanaimo has given up the fewest goals in the league (25), the Vees are second at (28) and Vernon third at (30), so goals could be at a premium this weekend.
Nanaimo, winners of seven straight, will be playing the fifth of six straight games on the road. They play Trail tonight and visit Salmon Arm Sunday afternoon.
Harbinson shook up his forward lines on Wednesday, moving Alex DiPaolo back to the top line with Jackson Niedermayer and Jay O’Brien. Colton Kalezic slid down to centre Jack Barnes and Danyk Drouin.
“We’re going to shake things around again,” he said. “We’ll mix and match for a little bit here. It’s a good time to do it and figure out what works best as we get towards the latter half of the season.”
The Vees said they will have an exciting announcement prior to Friday night’s game against the Vipers. It is strongly believed the Vees will be revealing they won the bid to host the Centennial Cup national championship in Penticton for the first time ever in May of 2021 (next season).
Hockey Canada had promised a decision this week on the host team for the 2020-21 event.
So even if two plus two equals four, Harbinson isn’t letting the cat out of the bag.
“You’ll just have to come to the game and find out,” the coach said.
As for the 5-2 loss to Salmon Arm in the showdown for first place on Wednesday, Harbinson said the Vees ran into a hot goaltender in Ethan Langenegger, made a few costly mistakes and had a few breaks go against them.
“That rink has been a house of horrors for us at times,” said Harbinson, referring to Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm. “You come up against another real good team and a few things go against you, it happens. We’ve said it all along – this is a great league, and Salmon Arm is definitely a team you’ve got to go through to win it.”
The Vees gave up a goal on a deflection, another when a player ran into a linesman to create a breakaway, and Yaniv Perets – who Harbinson stressed has been magnificent all season – gave up a tough one that made it 2-0.
“We hit two or three posts and Langenegger makes 41 saves,” said Harbinson. “We had some single mistakes that happen to good players over the course of a season and unfortunately most of them ended up in our net. We’ve had some bounces and mistakes that have gone our way, too.”
Harbinson said the Vees 11-2-0 record – considering all the travel and glut of road games – is remarkable.
“We’re in a great spot,” said Harbinson. “We’re learning about ourselves as a team and what we need to be better at.”
WARRIORS SALE: Harbinson said he is hoping the West Kelowna Warriors will remain in West Kelowna for the long haul.
The BCHL is in the process of finalizing a deal to purchase the Warriors from embattled owner Kim Dobransky.
“It’s great for us having a rival just 45 minutes away,” said Harbinson. “Obviously they’re in a tough market with the (WHL’s) Kelowna Rockets there, but there was a time they’ve had some real good teams and they filled that building (Royal LePage Place).”
He said it would be great if the league could attract an owner(s) to keep the team in West Kelowna long-term.
“It’s not a cheap investment,” Harbinson said. “It’s takes time, energy and a lot of money. You need the fan support and the support away from the rink.”
WOLFF FIRED: Harbinson also weighed in on the early-season firing of Barry Wolff as GM and head coach of the struggling Merritt Centennials.
“I’m not privy to what happened, but to bring a guy in and dismiss him after 11 games seems ridiculous,” said Harbinson. “I don’t get it … in a league where only one team doesn’t make the playoffs and you have a guy with a strong track record of winning in the past.
“It’s really unfortunate … Barry’s a good man, a survivor, a guy who has coached junior hockey for a long, long time.”
Merritt enticed Wolff to return to the BCHL after he led the Swan Valley Stampeders to the Manitoba league’s Turnbull Cup final for the first time ever last season. Portage Terriers beat Swan Valley in overtime of Game 7 to win the championship.
Wolff still had a year left on his contract with Swan Valley, but exercised an opt-out clause to accept the position with Merritt.
Merritt went 2-9-0 under Wolff and also lost 3-2 at home to Vernon on Wednesday in former assistant coach Derek Sweet-Coulter’s first game as interim GM and head coach.
