It turns out Fred Harbinson was right: The Penticton Vees did in fact lose a hockey game.
Dawson Tritt produced a hat-trick as the Alberni Valley Bulldogs blanked the Vees 4-0 Saturday, snapping Penticton’s 11-game winning streak to open the BCHL regular season.
“It shows we’re only human,” observed the Vees president, GM and head coach. “I told them after the game I’m proud of them … we go through six exhibition games and the (regular season) into mid-October without losing one.
“Now we’ll see how we bounce back.”
Tyler Kostelecky added a power play goal for the Bulldogs (7-8-0), who led 1-0 and 3-0 at the period breaks. Tritt completed his hat-trick with a shorthanded, empty-net goal with 4:11 to play.
Luke Pearson made 32 saves for the shutout, including a huge stop on a shorthanded breakaway by Jackson Niedermayer early in a scoreless game.
Derek Krall started for the Vees and got lifted in favour of Yaniv Perets after Tritt’s second goal made it 2-0 at 12:56 of the first period. Krall made six saves, while Perets stopped 18 of 19 the rest of the way.
“Everyone needed to be better, including (Krall),” said Harbinson. “Perets and (captain David) Silye were our best players, while the rest of us … including our defence corps that has been so good, were just a bit off. We’ll be better.”
Harbinson said the Vees laboured through a week of not being especially sharp in practice, but rolled into Powell River and thumped the Kings 6-2 on Friday to extend the winning streak to 11.
But the Vees were shorthanded 10 teams for a second straight game in Alberni and this time they couldn’t overcome it.
“It’s a recipe for disaster,” said Harbinson. “We were shorthanded 17 times in the last four periods of the trip. That can be a whole month sometimes for us.”
The coach said the officiating has been spot-on for the most part this season, but not so much on the weekend.
“I thought we were the beneficiary the first two periods in Powell River,” said Harbinson. “(But) on Saturday, I watch the tape and I’m not sure where the calls are coming from. I’d say on more than 50 per cent of them I didn’t see an infraction and that’s a bit troubling.
“It was officiated like a bantam game. Having said that, Alberni outworked us and deserved the win.”
The Vees had won eight straight on the road and outscored their opponents 45-16 going into the Alberni game.
“I just don’t think we were prepared for that game,” said Harbinson. “Players are creatures of habit and a few things got thrown off with the travel from Powell River to Port Alberni. Those are the challenges you are going to face … you don’t always have a perfect environment in junior hockey.
“It’s a process and this is a part of it. You identify why you lost and learn from it. We’ve just got to stay the course and get back to playing Vees hockey.”
Harbinson said the 11-0 start gave the Vees a good jump and also created high expectations. The one loss – to a middle-of-the-pack Alberni team – showed it is not going to be easy in the BCHL.
“I’ve said it all along, there is a ton of parity in this league,” said Harbinson. “There are a lot of really good teams and we’re one of them. There aren’t very many easy nights in this league.”
Meanwhile, Harbinson said newcomer Danyk Drouin – an 18-year-old centre/winger from Casselman, Ont. – fit in nicely in his Vees debut on the weekend.
The coach noted the former Oshawa Generals player didn’t see much ice in the last four periods because he hasn’t worked with the team in practice yet on systems and special teams.
“He’s a versatile kid with skill and he’ll be good for us,” said Harbinson. “He’s still got two years left so he’ll be with us for a bit.”
Drouin and the Vees are back in action Wednesday as they make their first visit of the season to the Shuswap to take on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in a first-place showdown in the Interior Division.
Salmon Arm (10-2-1) is just a point behind the Vees, with Penticton holding a game in hand.
The Vees return home to face the Vernon Vipers Friday at 7 p.m. and the red-hot Nanaimo Clippers at 6 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
