The Pen-Hi Lakers defeated Nor-Kam Saints 74-53 Tuesday in Kamloops to secure a third-place finish in Valley senior boys’ 3A basketball league play.
The Lakers will play second-place Mount Boucherie in the Valley championship semifinal game Thursday at 6 p.m. at Kelowna Secondary.
Kelowna Owls, who went undefeated in the regular season, are heavily favoured to win the Valleys. The Owls take on Nor-Kam in the other semifinal.
Only the Valley champion will qualify for the provincial championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.