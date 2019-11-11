The Penticton Vees lamented a costly too-many-men penalty in a midweek home-ice loss to the Trail Smoke Eaters.
On Saturday, the Vees were thankful for one in a road victory over the Wenatchee Wild.
Jay O’Brien scored on the power play with 4:57 to play, snapping a 3-3 tie and giving the Vees a 5-3 victory over the Wenatchee Wild and a sweep of the two-game weekend set south of the border.
Penticton (18-4-1), which triumphed 4-1 over the Wild on Saturday, moved into a sole possession of first place in the Interior Division, two points ahead of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (17-5-1) and Trail (16-6-2-1).
O’Brien’s winner came after the Wild took a bench minor for too many men with exactly six minutes left. Captain David Silye clinched it with an empty-net goal with 27 seconds left.
Liam Malmquist and Danny Weight each had a goal and two assists, O’Brien and Jackson Niedermayer each had a goal and a helper and Colton Kalezic two assists for the Vees, who are now a remarkable 14-2 on the road this season.
Nick Cafarelli, Quinn Emerson and Brian Adams scored for the fifth-place Wild (11-10-1-1).
Yaniv Perets was stellar in goal for the Vees, making 29 saves for his 10th win of the campaign.
Noah Altman managed 21 stops for Wenatchee.
Perets was solid early as the Wild got the first six shots of the game. The Vees stayed the course and opened the scoring on their first shot by Niedermayer at 5:55.
The Vees took a 2-0 lead into the dressing room as Weight connected for his 10th of the season from O’Brien and Kalezic on the power play at 14:58.
The Wild bounced back in the second period with two goals in a span of 1:02 to tie the game. Cafarelli scored at 6:58 after Tyler Young bowled over Perets, then Emerson scored on his own rebound at 8:00.
Niedermayer put the Vees back in front at 13:01, juking a defender before beating Altman between the pads.
The lead last all of 12 seconds. Silye took a penalty four seconds later, and Adams needed just eight seconds of the power play to beat Perets from the slot at 13:13.
It stayed that way until the Wild were assessed the bench penalty. Steve Holtz teed up O’Brien in the left circle and the gifted centre sizzled a shot through traffic and over Altman’s shoulder for his team-leading 14th of the season.
In the 4-1 loss to Trail on Wednesday, the Vees trailed 2-1 and were pressing hard for the winner before a too-many-men call with 4:37 to play led to the clinching power play goal by the Smoke Eaters.
Malmquist, Niedermayer and Cafarelli were the three stars in front of another good crowd of 2,912 at the Town Toyota Centre.
The Vees have another big week ahead, launching a home-and-home series with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Shaw Centre.
The teams do battle again Friday at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre, then Wenatchee visits the SOEC Saturday at 6 p.m.
ICE CHIPS: Vees D Cade Webber left Saturday’s game early in the third period with an injury and did not return… Coquitlam Express (19-5-0) lead the BCHL with 38 points, with the Vees one point behind at 37 with a game in hand… Trail is now 16-1-1-1 in its last 19 after sweeping two games from the Vernon Vipers on the weekend at the Cominco Arena. Smoke Eaters C Kent Johnson leads the league in goals with 19 and points with 47, with linemate Michael Colella second at 37 and Vees’ O’Brien third at 35. Weight is seventh in the league with 27 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.