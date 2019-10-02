The OK Falls Legion Hand Grenades racked up a league-high 23 points to take over sole possession of first place in the Penticton and District Dart Association standings after week 4.
The Grenades have 80 points, while Roll N Stones Fun Centre Wreckers collected 18 points to drop to second place at 76.
Penticton Legion Armed and Hammered had 19 points to stay third at 62, Elks Shooting Stars (18) are fourth with 60 and OK Falls Legion Reunion (12) rounds out the top five in the 10-team league with 50 points.
John Fritsen and Keith Hughes are the only players with perfect 180 scores this season, with Hughes coming close again with a trio of 140s this week.
Russ Ashton had the men’s high score at 162 and Dee Jalava the women’s high score at 144.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.