After absorbing just their second loss of the season last week, Penticton Dental Centre FC came out meaning business.
Steve Grant produced a hat-trick as Penticton routed Mabui 8-1 in Capri Okanagan Oldtimers’ Soccer League 45-and-over A division play Monday at King’s Park.
Herb Alex, Mike Beliveau, Yann Calmets, Ben Cougny and Zico Pescada also scored and Mike Knight backstopped the win for Penticton. Cougny leads the league with 24 goals.
It was 6-0 before Jason Jennens spoiled Knight’s shutout bid.
Penticton (16-2-1) maintained a slender two-point lead over second-place Brown Benefits, who edged Mission Cleaners 2-1.
Penticton has just two league games left, facing Kal Tire this Monday at 6:15 p.m. at Parkinson Rec Centre 14 before closing it out Sept. 16 at home against Mission Cleaners.
The playoffs start on Sept. 23.
