The unstoppable Penticton Vees powered past the Powell River Kings for their 11th straight win to open the B.C. Hockey League season.
Danny Weight, Jay O’Brien and Lukas Sillinger each had goal and two assists and the Vees racked up four power play goals to beat the Kings 6-2 Friday at the Hap Parker Arena in Powell River.
Captain David Silye had a goal and a helper and Evan McIntyre and Liam Malmquist also scored for the Vees, who have eight of their 11 victories on the road.
Jacob Slipec and Jacob Badal scored for the Kings (7-7-0), who have lost four straight. It was Powell River’s first loss in five home games this season.
Yaniv Perets made 33 saves for the Vees for his sixth win in as many starts, though he did have his three-game shutout streak stopped.
Matteo Paler-Chow started for the Kings but got the hook after surrendering four goals in 18 shots. Braedy Euerby came on to make 16 saves on 18 shots.
The Vees were off and running early as O’Brien notched his seventh of the season on the power play at 1:30.
Slipec tied the game at 5:04, ending Perets’ shutout streak at 185 minutes and 59 seconds dating back to a game Sept. 13 in Merritt.
Silye put the Vees ahead for good on the power play as he swatted home a puck that bounced fortuitously off the end boards at 6:30.
McIntyre got a similar good bounce 48 seconds into the second period and the Vees were up 3-1.
Frustration set in for the Kings, and Sillinger and Weight scored power play goals – the latter on a 5-on-3 – to make it 5-1 at 6:55.
Malmquist showed terrific hands in tight to make it 6-1 at 14:10 before Badal got one back for the Kings on the power play 56 seconds later.
The Vees had to kill off seven straight minor penalties in the third period but Perets and his mates were up to the task. Penticton killed off nine of 10 penalties on the night.
Penticton stayed three points ahead of Salmon Arm atop the Interior Division after the Silverbacks (9-2-1) beat visiting Chilliwack Chiefs 2-1 in overtime.
The Vees look to make it a dozen wins in a row as they visit the Alberni Valley Bulldogs Saturday at 7 p.m. Alberni (6-8-0) has won all five of its home games after beating Victoria 5-3 on Friday.
The Vees made a move before the game, signing 18-year-old centre Danyk Drouin after the six-foot-one, 180-pounder got his release from the Oshawa Generals of the OHL. The Casselman, Ont. native had four goals in 33 games with Oshawa in 2018-19.
In a corresponding move, the Vees released 19-year-old forward Lach Hadley, who had one goal in five games with Penticton after coming over from Cowichan Valley Capitals in an off-season deal.
Warriors 5 Wild 2: Brandon Dent scored twice and Brendan Pigeon had a goal and two assists as West Kelowna surprised Wenatchee in the first of back-to-back games at the Town Toyota Center.
Drew Vieten, Rob Christy also scored and Ryan Upson tacked on two helpers for the Warriors (3-9-2-1), who have won two straight after eight straight defeats.
Luke Ormsby and Scott Harrison scored late goals for the Wild (5-4-1-1), who have lost three straight.
Brock Baier made 35 stops for the Warriors, while Daniel Chenard made just 18 saves for Wenatchee.
The teams do battle again Saturday in a 7:05 p.m. puck-drop.
The Vernon Vipers take on Chilliwack Saturday at 6 p.m. at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.
