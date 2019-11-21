It was a banged-up group of Penticton Vees that limped home in the wee hours of Thursday morning after a tough stretch of five games in eight nights against quality teams.
May as well make that six games in 10 nights as the Vees take on a young and talented Chilliwack Chiefs team Friday at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Vees survived the five-game stretch with a solid 3-2 mark, though it ended with a 7-2 thumping at the hands of the high-flying Coquitlam Express in a showdown for first overall in the B.C. Hockey League on Wednesday.
Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson said he knew Penticton was “in a bit of trouble” going into Coquitlam after a “heavy, physical” game against Langley 24 hours earlier.
The Vees, already without key defencemen Ethan Martini and Cade Webber, lost first-line winger Lukas Sillinger to an upper-body injury in the third period against Langley.
“We had a good start but got behind and then we just kind of ran out of gas at the end,” said Harbinson. “Coquitlam is definitely legit – they’re a quality team that skates well and can beat you in a lot of different ways.”
The Vees lost another forward as veteran Jack Barnes was assessed a two-game suspension for a major penalty taken in the third period.
The Vees bused out right after the game, got home at 3:30 a.m. and took the full day off Thursday, though Harbinson and the staff were busy determining how to patch together a lineup for Friday’s home game.
“It’s the first time we’ve really had multiple guys out like this,” said Harbinson, noting he will be looking to call up a few affiliated players to help fill the void. “We’ve just got to deal with it.
“We’ve got just the one game on the weekend so we just have to empty the tank and get a few days off to relax and recuperate.”
Harbinson said Webber could return as early as next week and Martini in around two weeks. He said Sillinger’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious, but anticipates the talented winger will miss at least the next two games.
The good news for the Vees (21-6-1) is they still hold down first place in the Interior Division. They will reach the halfway pointed of the schedule in tonight’s game.
Chilliwack (12-8-4-1) is in second place in the Mainland Division. The Vees beat the Chiefs 4-3 Oct. 26 in Chilliwack on Steve Holtz’s power play goal in overtime.
“It’s a young team with tons of skill that can make a lot of plays, and they’ve got real good goaltending,” said Harbinson. “Hopefully we get a good crowd out to help push us through this one.”
Harbinson said he hadn’t decided on his starting goalie for the game. Yaniv Perets started both midweek road games, but was pulled in the third period after allowing five goals against Coquitlam.
ICE CHIPS: After giving up three power goals in Coquitlam, the Vees penalty killing is down to 10th in the BCHL at 80.0 per cent (23 goals against on 115 chances). The power play is up to seventh at 20.6 per cent (27 goals in 131 chances).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.