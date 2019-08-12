Chantel Jeffrey broke her own age group record in breezing to victory in the 22nd running of the Skaha Lake Ultra Swim for the second time in three years.
The 17-year-old Victoria resident completed the 11.8 open water swim from Penticton to Okanagan Falls on Sunday morning in a time of 2 hours, 31 minutes and 8 seconds.
Jeffrey, formerly of Salmon Arm, finished almost nine minutes clear of runner-up and men’s overall winner Michael Adams of Banchory, Alta., who splashed to the finish line at Christie Park beach in 2:40:05.
Chris Hall of Maple Valley, Wash. rounded out the top three in 2:47:34.
Michael Fitzgerald of Poulsbo, Wash. was fourth in 3:05:51 while Ultra520K Canada triathlon record-holder David Matheson of Penticton finished fifth in 3:08:27.
Julian Kirschner of Kelowna was sixth in 3:13:36.
When the Ultra Swim was resurrected after a 13-year absence in 2-17, Jeffrey – then only 15 - won the race in a time of 2:35:03 and established the age group record.
Jeffrey improved to 2:33:54 in 2018, settling for second place behind Casey Riess of Edmonton, who did not compete this year.
Jeffrey boosted her time by another 2:46 in this year’s race to win going away and set another new record in the women’s 14-19 age group.
Still, Jeffrey wasn’t even close to being the youngest participant this year.
A pair of 13-year-olds – Isabelle Grecoff of Montreal and Abigail Jerome of Kelowna – turned in sensational performances in their first Ultra Swims.
Grecoff finished 14th overall in 3:31:28 while Jerome was 19th overall in 3:39:20.
The elder stateman in the race – 78-year-old Albert Dykstra of Port Coquitlam – finished 46th overall in 4:17:42 to win the men’s 70-79 age group.
Seventy-nine athletes successfully completed the race within the 6.5-hour time limit. The following is a list of local finishers:
5th Matheson, 3:08:27 (1st in men’s 40-49 age group).
28th Celine Buckingham, Pent., 3:54:36.
65th Sloane Kusmack, Pent., 4:52:00.
66th Shannon MacIntosh, Pent., 4:52:14.
68th Peter Humeny, Pent., 5:00:15.
78th Andrea Gardner, Pent., 7:21:22
