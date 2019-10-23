The Penticton Vees have acquired 2000-born goaltender Carl Stankowski and forward Tyler Ho in a pair of trades.
The Vees acquired Stankowski’s Junior-A playing rights from arch-rival Vernon Vipers for future considerations as part of a three-team transaction with the Powell River Kings.
Derek Krall, a 1999-born goaltender, heads from Penticton back to Powell River for future considerations.
The Vees also acquired Ho from the Kanata Lasers of the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) for future considerations.
Stankowski, 19, comes to the Vees from the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League, where he played in three games to begin the 2019/20 season, posting a 3.30 goals against average and.884 save percentage. The five-foot-nine, 169-pounder played in 34 WHL games with the Hitmen and Seattle Thunderbirds.
The Calgary native burst onto the scene during the 2016/17 season with Seattle, playing in seven regular season games before leading the Thunderbirds to a WHL championship later that spring, posting a 2.50 GAA and .911 save percentage in 20 playoff games.
Stankowski also represented Canada (Team Red) at the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Ho, 19, began the 2019-20 season with the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL, playing in four games. The North Vancouver native is a veteran of 80 WHL games with the Blades and Vancouver Giants, and is no stranger to the BCHL, scoring 3 goals and 12 points in 33 games with Vernon last season.
Vees president, GM and head coach Fred Harbinson said Ho provides depth and experience up front, noting he played in the BCHL final last season for the Vipers.
“These moves are more about a long-term plan rather than a reaction of a few losses,” said Harbinson, “Adding Stankowski allows us to give Krall an opportunity to be a No. 1 goalie in the BCHL, in turn we open an overage spot and add a goaltender that has championship experience, which obviously will be important to us this year and next year in hosting the Centennial Cup.”
The Vees now have five 1999-born players, meaning Harbinson could add one more before the Jan. 10 roster deadline.
Krall, who hails from Nanaimo, played four regular season and three playoff games for Powell River to start his BCHL career in 2017-18. He joined the Vees last season and played in 14 regular season games.
This season, Krall was 5-1 for the Vees with a 2.86 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.
